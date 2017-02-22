CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — Authorities have released the name of the man killed in a fire that destroyed a Cambridge Township home on Monday night.

Cambridge Fire Chief Jeff Deeks told AVC News on Tuesday that the remains of 67-year-old Curtis Deberry were found in the first story of the Dunning Lane home just before 10 a.m. Deberry’s name, however, was withheld by officials until his family had been notified.

Deberry was first reported missing late Monday night after he was seen burning trash outside of the home, shortly before the fire began. Crews from the Cambridge Fire Department were dispatched to that residence just before 11 p.m. after a neighbor reported that the home, which had long been vacant, was ablaze.

Firefighters arrived to find the two-story structure completely involved, but found no sign of the victim. Deberry’s body was located Tuesday morning in the interior of the charred structure.

Crews battled back the blaze until around 4 a.m., but the house is considered a total loss.

The State Fire Marshall’s Office is working with the Cambridge Fire Department on the investigation into the blaze.