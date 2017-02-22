CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — Cambridge City Council is now much closer to making the former Huntington Bank building on Wheeling Avenue the home of the Cambridge Police Department.

The Council-as-a-Whole Committee on Tuesday night approved four requests submitted by Safety Director Rocky Hill related to the purchase of the structure and a neighboring building on Southgate Parkway. Requests to negotiate and enter into contract with Huntington for the purchase of the building, to negotiate and enter into contract for the purchase of the Dr. David Ellis building on Southgate Parkway, to authorize bids for the renovation of the Huntington building for use by the Police Department and to accept bids and enter into contract with an architect were all approved on Tuesday night.

Mayor Tom Orr says it’s a significant step in a long process:

Preliminary bids released on Tuesday night include $300,000 plus furniture for the Huntington building and $140,000 for the Ellis building, although negotiations for both properties are on-going.

Council-as-a-Whole also okayed a request by Service director Tom Lanning to place a short road near Arby’s and Aldi’s under city care.

The Legislative Committee approved a request by the administration to name an alley from Taylor to Wall Avenue as Art’s Alley, after former Councilman Art Clemenson.

Finance met as well, okaying a request to give both members of the AFSCME and IAFF unions a raise of .50 cents an hour retroactive to January of 2017 and another .50 cents an hour in January 2018.