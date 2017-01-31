CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — Cambridge City Council on Monday night addressed a critical need for the city’s water plant at a special meeting.

Council’s Finance Committee, then Council itself, convened in special session for one purpose – to allow the administration to enter into contract with an individual for professional services. The subject, a past city employee, is a licensed Class 4 operator of a water plant, something the city is currently lacking and is mandated by the Ohio EPA to have.

City Service Director Tom Lanning explains:

Without a Class 4 operator, the City was facing some possible stiff fines from the EPA.

Representatives of the City’s bargaining unit, present at Monday night’s meeting, confirmed that two employees at the water plant are working towards their Class 4 operator’s licenses.