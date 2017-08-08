CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — The Cambridge City Council Finance Committee approved a number of transfers to upgrade vehicles and equipment for the Cambridge Police Department on Monday night.

Finance okayed a transfer of $42,000 from police salary to the vehicle line item for the purchase of a new patrol vehicle. A transfer of $78,600 from the police health insurance line item to equipment was approved as well for the purchase of four MARCS radios, six patrol rifles, six patrol handguns, three SWAT rifles, 15 tasers, equipment for new officers and an in-car camera system. Chief Mark DeLancey said the vehicle and the equipment were absolute necessities. The Chief added that a number of officers were using personal weapons on-duty by necessity. DeLancey said he wants all officers using weapons issued by the Department.

In other business, Finance approved the request of the appropriation of nearly $2,690 to services by contract by the Code Enforcement Department. The funds are from second half taxes. And the committee okayed a request to transfer $2,000 from telephone to travel, and $2,000 from telephone to acting judge. This is for on-going expenses related to assigned Judges.