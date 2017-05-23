CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — Cambridge City Council acted on a number of proposals approved by committees last week when they met in regular session on Monday night.

Mayor Tom Orr wants residents to get the town looking good for the upcoming Memorial Day weekend. His message on Monday night was mow, mow, mow:

Council appropriated a donation of nearly $8,700 from the Guernsey County Port Authority to the Police Department’s equipment line item. Those funds, along with more than $2,500 from Guernsey County CHOICES, were used to purchase a driving simulator for CPD and GCSO to help educate young drivers on the dangers of impaired and distracted driving.

A request by Safety Director Rocky Hill to confirm the wage re-opener with FOP Lodge #10 was approved, as well. City police officers have accepted a 50-cent-per-hour raise this year and next year, retroactive to the beginning of the year, already in effect for members of the Cambridge Fire Department IIAF and the City’s AFSCME employees.

A request by City Auditor Suellen Johnson to transfer $16,000 from general fund miscellaneous to municipal court salaries was okayed.

A request for additional funds from the Cambridge Airport for $3,000 was approved. The funds will upgrade the airport’s gas pumps and will be matched by the county, the CIC and area businesses. The funds will come from the city’s services by contract general fund line item.

Council approved a liquor license transfer for the new owners of the Cambridge Quality Inn and okayed a request by the Kambri Shrine to solicit donations for Shriners’ Hospital for Children on June 4 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the corners of Wheeling Avenue and Southgate Parkway, Wheeling Avenue and South 23rd Street, Southgate Parkway and Woodlawn Avenue, Dewey Avenue and Jefferson Avenue and Clark Street and Edgeworth Avenue.