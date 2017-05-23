CAMBRIDGE, Ohio– Continuing a long standing tradition, the Cambridge City Schools, Board of Education took time Monday night to honor district employees that retired during the past year.

This year, there were 15 total retirees in the district, with service dates ranging from two to 37 years of service, combined, totaling 289 years of service to the Cambridge district.

School officials also honored Doris Klemann, who was recently recognized on on the state level as the EMIS Professional of the Year by the Ohio Association of EMIS professionals. EMIS is a computer program that according to Superintendent Dan Coffman, is the back bone of the district. Everything that happens in the district, from student grades, attendance, district finances and even information such as the number of students eating lunch each day goes through EMIS. This information is evaluated by district officials to help run the district, and much of the EMIS data is also sent to the state and even federal levels. Coffman says the EMIS data is critical as the figures help attain funding from various sources..

The district’s Five Year Forecast was approved by the board. The document, mandated twice a year by the state, predicts the financial status of the district over the next half decade. Treasurer Dave Caldwell says that the district is facing at several financial “moving targets”, one of biggest in the form of a proposed state budget cut of more than $630,000. Ever rising costs, combined with a predicted flat revenue stream looks to make a challenging 2017-18 school year for Cambridge school officials.

The board Monday night also approved a resolution to purchase a total of four new school busses. One will be a 77 passenger special needs bus, purchased with grant funds from the Guernsey Co. Board of Developmental Disabilities at a cost of just over $94,000. Three other busses will be purchased though a capital lease program. The standard issue 77 passenger busses will cost $84,226 each, and will be paid off in three annual installments. Superintendent Dan Coffman points out that Cambridge’s aging bus fleet is in critical need of replacements, and this lease-to-buy program is a cost efficient way to replace busses in a rapid manner. Treasurer Dave Caldwell says the buses are expected to arrive in September.

In other board matters, approval was given to a lengthy list of personnel items, including one, two and three year teacher contracts, retirements, resignations, volunteers and a list of Seniors, representing the CHS Class of 2017.

The next regular scheduled board of education meeting is Tuesday June 20 at 6:30 pm at Cambridge High School.

Photo: Superintendent Dan Coffman, Board President Dave Peoples and Treasurer Dave Caldwell along with some of the 2016-17 district retirees.