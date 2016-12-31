CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — Consumers in four states say they have fallen victim to a timeshare scam that claims to originate in Cambridge.

The Better Business Bureau in Canton told AVC News that it is warning consumers not to heed offers from the timeshare resale scam that uses the name and former address of Resort Owner Services LLC. The BBB says that customers from Pennsylvania, Michigan, New York and Wisconsin have reported that they were contacted by a representative of the company, which was once located on East Pike in Cambridge, to purchase their timeshares.

The consumers were reportedly given paperwork to sign and then asked to wire monies to a bank in Mexico to cover title searches, closing costs and the like. Once the transfers were complete, correspondence ceased and no more information was received.

One person reported a loss of $22,500 in the scam.

The BBB says it has been in contact with the agent for Resort Owners Services. He states that the legitimate company was an internal organization that provided services to a family of membership campground resorts, but ceased operations in 2012 and has not been at the Cambridge address since that time. He stated the company never entered into any contracts with the public.

Anyone with information about this scam is asked to contact the Better Business Bureau at bbb.org.