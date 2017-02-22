CAMBRIDGE,Ohio–The Secretary of State recognizes a member of the Cambridge School Board during Tuesday night’s meeting

Held at the former Oakland Elementary School building, Tuesday night’s meeting began with a moment of silence honoring the memory of Art Clemenson, Fred Andrews and Wayne McCracken. The three men, not only active in the community, but made a large impact to the Cambridge School System over the years.

Bob Kalish, Regional Liaison of the Ohio Secretary of State’s Office addressed the board, and presented a certificate honoring board member James Gibson.

Gibson, a long time member of the board, a fixture in veteran related activities and an active member of the community, was recently named at one of 2016’s Person of the Year honorees, by the Sunday and Daily Jeffersonian.

Kalish said that the other two men, Dr Berk Jones and John Davis will also be recognized as well by Jon Husted’s office.

Kellie Brown and Stephanie Neuhart of the Guernsey County Board of Developmental Disabilities addressed the board on their efforts to aid the school districts in the county.

Brown says that they handled around $750,000 in grants last year, divided among the local districts. Three basic grants are utilized, a transportation grant funding the purchase of school buses, a service grant which funds various behavioral services in the schools and a mini-grant which helps purchase various types of equipment for the different schools.

On the same topic, the board approved a grant from the Board of DD for the purchase of a full size handicap accessible bus. The second year in a row.

The board, then in turn, gave the green light to advertise for bids for the purchase of the bus.

In board action, a number of personnel items were approved. This included volunteers, substitutes and more.

Approved was the retirement of Thomas Kenworthy, Tyler Tickle, and Scott Eldredge.

A number of supplemental athletic contracts were approved as well, including: Kevin Gunn (Head Football Coach), Kevin Smith (Head Golf Coach), J.R. Fox (Head Boys Soccer Coach) , Alisha Speer (Head Girls Soccer Coach), Jami Durkee (Head Cross Country Coach) and Debbie McClarren (Head Volleyball Coach).

Superintendent Dan Coffman reported to the board that he recently met with Ohio Senator Troy Balderson and State Representative Brian Hill. The discussion revolved around Governor Kasich’s proposed state budget, which could result in drastic cuts in funding to schools. Coffman says that, as the proposal now stands, the Cambridge school system could be facing a reduction of around $630,000 a year.

The governor’s budget proposal goes to the Senate and House, along with committees and faces other possible changes before the final vote this summer.

The next meeting of the Cambridge Board of Education will be March 21 at 6:30 pm. The meeting will take place at North Elementary School. The public is welcomed.

Above Photo, L to R: District Treasurer Dave Caldwell, Superintendent Dan Coffman, Board President Dave Peoples, Board of DD members Kellie Brown, Stephanie Neuhart