CALDWELL, Ohio — Caldwell Village Council held its first meeting of 2017 on Monday night, preparing for the upcoming year.

Troy Nething was re-elected president of Village Council and Mayor Jon Bates announced committee appointments for the coming year. The Finance Committee will be composed of Jeff Minosky as chairman, along with Phil Doan and John Saling. Marcy Welsh will chair the Service/Safety Committee, also manned by Nething and Fred Powell.

Minosky reported the general fund ended 2016 with approximately $2.1 million, in-line with the finance committee’s estimate.

Don Quicksall of W.E. Quicksall engineering firm reported the Area A portion of the sewer separation project is progressing well. The funding application process for Area F has begun. That runs up North Street from Miller Street to Oaklawn Avenue.

Quicksall also asked approval of payment of $110,652.43 to general contractor D.V. Weber Construction Company. That was approved with the Mayor’s signature.

Bates also announced the village has taken over ownership of the former Rohrbaugh Trucking Company building on Main Street.

Council discussed applying for an ODNR NatureWorks grant but will wait until the February meeting before deciding to take action.