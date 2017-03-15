CALDWELL, Ohio — Brad Radcliffe was approved as a new member of the village Board of Public Affairs at this week’s meeting of the Caldwell Village Council. The resignation of longtime BPA member Jerry Sanford was accepted. Sanford was forced to resign because of health reasons. Mayor Jon Bates recommended Radcliffe to replace Sanford. Council unanimously approved Radcliffe. Darrell Bragg of RD Energy met with Council to discuss energy aggregation. Bragg explained aggregation allows residents of the village to purchase energy, either gas or electricity, as a group. He explained the issue will have to be put on the ballot but the group could lock in energy rates for up to three years at a time.

Council also heard from Rick Peepers of IGS Energy Services about the possibility of the village contract with his firm to provide electricity for the village buildings and properties. Peepers told Council the village was in a position to to obtain their lowest rates in years because of the mild winter we have experienced. Council decided to wait until they discussed both energy proposals with Village Solicitor Bill Ferguson before taking any action

Mayor Bates reported the loan for the expansion of the wastewater treatment plant has been paid off. Bates also reported the village is applying for an Ohio Department of Natural Resources grant for a playground pod for Sunset Park.