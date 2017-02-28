KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. — A Caldwell, Ohio man accused of carjacking a Belmont County victim at gunpoint and later leading officers on a high-speed chase is behind bars without bond in Charleston, W.Va.

Forty-three-year-old Todd Boyes was arraigned on Monday on a single fugitive from justice charge, moments after he was released from an area hospital. Boyes, whose weekend carjacking made him the subject of a nationwide warrant, is expected to face a bevy of charges in both Ohio and West Virginia.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, troopers responded to an armed carjacking on State Route 149 in Belmont County around 9:40 a.m. on Saturday. The victim told troopers that a man, later identified as Boyes, pointed an AR-15 rifle at the driver and took the vehicle. Authorities say Boyes would later ditch that stolen car near Marietta, allegedly stealing another pick-up truck with plans to head south to Florida.

On Saturday evening, authorities near Charleston, W.Va., spotted the stolen pick-up traveling southbound on Interstate 79 and initiated a traffic stop. Boyes reportedly refused to comply and accelerated, leading authorities on a chase that reached speeds of 80 mph. Reports indicate that gunfire was exchanged between the suspect and officers during the chase.

The pursuit ended near Clendenin, W.Va., when Boyes crashed the stolen vehicle. One officer was injured when his cruiser was rammed during the chase, and Boyes was hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the hand, sustained during the pursuit.

The officer’s identity has not been released, but authorities say she is expected to fully recover.