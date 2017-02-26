KANAWAH COUNTY, West Virginia– A Caldwell Ohio man is behind bars this morning in West Virginia, accused of armed carjacking and running from police.

According to multiple media reports, the St Clairsville Post of the Ohio State Patrol, responded to an armed carjacking on State Route 149 in Belmont County around 8:40 Saturday morning. The victim reported that a man, later identified at 43 year old Todd Boyes of Caldwell, pointed an AR-15 rifle at the driver, and took the vehicle. It was discovered in Washington County a short while later.

Early reports say Boyes is suspected of stealing a number of other vehicles within 24 hours prior to this incident.

Later Saturday afternoon, authorities in the Charleston West Virginia area spotted the suspect southbound on Interstate 79 and a chase ensued. During the pursuit, it was reported that there was gunfire exchanged as speeds at times topped 80 mph.

Around 8 pm last evening, reports indicate that Boyes was taken into custody, with the aid of multiple agencies, near Clendenin West Virginia. Sources also say one officer suffered minor injuries when a cruiser was rammed during the pursuit, and Boyes also also injuried, the wound described as a gunshot wound to the hand, during the incident. However, it’s unclear if the wound was self-inflicted or not.