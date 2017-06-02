CALDWELL, Ohio — The Caldwell Exempted Village School District has hired a Canton firm to replace the school resource officer for the district.

The Board of Education on Thursday night approved the one-year pilot program with Elite Security Consultants. Company representative Tim Boyle told the board his company will install 16 channel video surveillance systems at both the high school and elementary school buildings. The systems will remain at the buildings whether or not Elite Security Consultants is retained after a year.

Board President Terry Rataiczak said the new contract will allow the district to provide expanded safety and services to students and staff:

The district presently shares a school resource officer with the Noble Local School District. The Noble County Sheriff’s deputy can spend one day-per-week at the schools.

The administrative salary schedule for the Caldwell school district for the 2017-18 school year was approved by the board. The superintendent’s salary was set at $93,000. The treasurer’s salary was set at $82,035.

The technology coordinator’s salary was set at $60,518. The school nurse’s salary was set at $38,392. The EMIS coordinator’s salary was set at $4,635. District principals and coordinators salary was set between $66,370 and $78,440 depending on their years of service.

The superintendent secretary salary was set between $30,651 and $34,868. The assistant treasurer salary was set between $30,310 and $34,649. The transport/food service coordinator salary was set between $29,789 and $$34,053.

The board did not approve changes to the grading scale. The vote for changes was 3-2 against. Board members Charles Radcliffe, Allan Schell,and Terry Rataiczak voted against the measure.

Troy Abrams was given a 26-month contract as technology coordinator. The board also approved the job description for central office administrator.

A one-year contract was approved for Mallory Kelley as elementary intervention specialist. Supplemental contracts were approved for Kelly Fry, senior and sophomore class advisor; Susan Gibeaut, Lori Miller, Tad Secrest, Megan Stalder, Rebecca Johnson, Tiffany Speck, and Devon Dettra, LPDC Committee; Mallory Kelly, high school volleyball coach and Marlena Kees, seventh grade volleyball coach.

Denitra Warner received a one-year stipend as EMIS coordinator.

Supplemental contracts were awarded to Dakota McKenzie, reserve volleyball coach and Taylor Crawford, junior high volleyball coach. Christie Allen was given a one-year contract as educational aide while the board accepted the resignation of Linda Wyman.