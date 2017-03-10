CALDWELL, Ohio — The Caldwell Exempted Village Schools Board of Education approved the 2017-18 calendar at their regular meeting on Thursday night.

The approved calendar marks Aug. 21 as the first day of school for students. School will not be in session from Aug. 31 through Sept. 5 for the Noble County Fair. Thanksgiving break will run from Nov. 23-27, while Winter break is Dec. 23 through Jan. 2. Spring break runs from March 29 through April 3. Students’ last day is May 24, and Graduation is scheduled for May 27.

Superintendent Kasey Cotrill offered an update on the district’s new Wellness program. Cotrill said the Wellness Committee is currently looking to faculty and the community for help with the program that promotes fitness for the students of the district:

Tori Briggs was approved as a tutor while David Smart was approved as a substitute teacher. Christy Foreman and Franklin Triplett were approved as substitute bus drivers. Debra McKelvey was approved as a substitute cook and aide.

In final business, the Board approved their open enrollment policy and set the open enrollment period as April 1 through June 30, 2017.