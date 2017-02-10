CALDWELL, Ohio — The Caldwell Exempted Village Schools Board of Education on Thursday night approved the purchase of a new school bus.

The Board accepted the lowest bid of $88,525 submitted by Truck Sales and Service of Marietta. Superintendent Kasey Cottrill said the bus’ purchase will provide a welcome relief to the district’s aging bus fleet.

Elementary student trips were approved to The Wilds for Science Enrichment and to Cedar Point for Physics, Math and Science Week.

Clarissa Potts was approved as a substitute teacher while Alexis Watson was approved as a tutor for a special education student. Continuing contracts were awarded to classified staff employees Heather Frizell and Amanda Yurco. Colleen Bates was added to the substitute list as a custodian.

Phillip Doan and Derek Carter were approved as assistant track coaches while Eli Svercek and Ashley Hill were approved as junior high track coaches. Ryan Crock was approved as volunteer track coach. Stanley Randolph was approved as volunteer baseball coach.

Joseph Harriman was approved as a youth worker through the Noble County Department of Jobs and Family Services.

The board will hold their March 9 meeting at 5 pm. in order to hold the required public meeting for the 2017-18 school year calendar. The regular meeting will immediately follow.