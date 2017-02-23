BYESVILLE, Ohio — The Village of Byesville’s 2017 budget was approved on Wednesday night, but only after Mayor Jay Jackson was called upon to break a tie amongst members of village council.

Byesville Village Council has spent much of this year discussing the village’s appropriations, which total nearly $4.8 million. The village has not been immune from the tightening budgets being felt by municipalities throughout Ohio, and at the center of Wednesday night’s debate was where cuts should or should not be made.

As discussion came to a close, three council members — Bill Albright, Matt Motes and Betty Rasor — voted against passage of the budget, as proposed, while the other three — Matt Costello, Karen Foraker and Randy Wray — voted in favor of the ordinance. In the end, Mayor Jackson broke the tie and approved the 2017 budget, as written.

The top general fund line item in the 2017 budget is appropriations for the Byesville Police Department, totaling around $194,000. Second to that was the general miscellaneous line item, totaling around $164,000. Salaries and benefits for Mayor Jackson, Village Council’s six members, the village fiscal officer and income tax clerk totaled around $115,000.

Under the budget approved on Wednesday night, the Village of Byesville will maintain its contributions to the Cambridge-Guernsey County Community Improvement Corporation, the Cambridge-Guernsey County Municipal Airport and the Guernsey County Victims of Crime fund. Whether or not to maintain these contributions was among sticking points discussed at the last village council meeting. Those items combined account for around $5,100 of the 2017 budget.