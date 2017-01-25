BYESVILLE, Ohio — A Byesville teenager has been charged with arson in connection with the fire that damaged a downtown village building late last month.

Byesville Police Chief Jason May tells AVC News that formal charges were filed against the 15-year-old boy on Tuesday in Guernsey County Juvenile Court. Arson is a felony of the fourth degree.

No one was injured in the Dec. 23 fire, but the blaze caused considerable damage to the former Ramage Royal Blue building, situated near the intersection of Main Street and S. 2nd Street in Byesville. Chief May says that the investigation by his department and the State Fire Marshals Office led to the questioning of several juveniles with knowledge of the incident, eventually leading to the teenaged suspect’s arrest.

The building is currently owned by the Guernsey County Community Development Corporation. Ron Gombeda, Executive Director of the CDC, says the building was under a land contract to be developed into a personal fitness facility.

Chief May thanked the public for providing information relevant to the arson, and and to Investigator Mike Stellfox of the State Fire Marshall’s Office for his assistance in the inquiry.