BYESVILLE, Ohio–With summer approaching, comes summer time roadway projects. On Wednesday, Byesville Council approved the 2017 edition of the village’s paving project.

Several streets and alleys will first be ground down, removing several inches of old pavement. The grinding process, to begin within the next few weeks, is planned for Spruce Street from SR 821 to the cemetery, the alley by the Post Office, by the traffic light from Main Street to High Street and Walnut Street.

These streets will then be resurfaced.

Other streets tabbed for resurfacing this year include: N. 8th Street from High Street to the factory and alley-ways in the area of 1st Street and Peters Street, and between South 5th and 6th Streets.

In addition, the Indian Hills Subdivision will receive a chip and seal treatment in the coming weeks, in conjunction with Jackson Township’s chip and seal project.

Village Services Committee Chairman, William Albright says that the entire project should cost in the area of $45,000, the lion’s share of the village’s $60,000 paving budget.

Residents will be notified by the village as to the dates of paving, as on street parking will be forbidden.

On the subject of alleys, council met with residents in the Euclid Ave area on concerns over an alley in the area. The long running dispute came before council a year ago, council, at the time deeming the alley open, but unimproved. Residents, who for years have used the alley to reach the rear of the properties, report the village put up signs that recently impeded a tree company from entering the alley. By law, an alley must be accessible to utility companies and emergency vehicles. The village has taken down the signs, and council has decreed that the alley will remain open, but unimproved. Nobody is permitted to block the alley, and motorist will assume a travel-at-your-own-risk status.

Byesville Police Chief Jason May reported that a recent special grand jury returned nine indictments, all from the Byesville area. More are pending, including a federal case.

On the area of code enforcement, the department is handling much of the investigation and resolution of complaints. Chief May urges residents to contact his office with property code concerns and complaints either by calling the Byesville PD, going on line to the village’s website, or contacting the BPD through social media such as Facebook messenger.

Byesville Fire Chief Scott Wilson reported that the department has been rather busy, answering 77 calls year to date. Currently, the chief says their 1998 engine/pumper is out of service, but repairs are underway.

Village Administrator Brennan Dudley reported that the waterline project on the village’s east side is about 75% completed. Crews will be installing the 1st Street water line from Short Street, north, over the next two weeks. Once this is complete, crews will move to Walnut Street.