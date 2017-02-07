CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — A Byesville man accused of having a sexual relationship with a teenaged girl remains behind bars on a pair of felony charges.

According to reports from the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office, 42-year-old Steven Dickey has been charged with sexual battery and unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, both felonies of the third degree.

Sheriff Jeff Paden says officials of the Rolling Hills Local Schools contacted his office on Friday after learning that a middle school student had received a nude video of the teenager in question on a district e-mail account. School Resource Officer Chad Kerns was originally notified of the illicit e-mail and, after an investigation, learned that the e-mail had come from a high school student who had accidentally sent the video to the wrong e-mail address.

Guernsey County Sheriff’s detectives say the teenaged girl intended to send the video to Dickey, who had allegedly engaged in an ongoing, illicit relationship with the girl for around two years. Dickey was subsequently brought in for questioning and placed in custody in the Guernsey County Jail.

Detectives say they have gathered additional evidence, in connection with the case, that will be sent to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation for testing. Pending the results, additional charges may be presented to a future grand jury of the Guernsey County Common Pleas Court for possible indictment.

Sheriff Paden praised school officials and Deputy Kerns for their speedy response to the incident. Paden added that Dickey has no connection to the Rolling Hills Local Schools.

At last report, Dickey remained in custody in the Guernsey County Jail, as bond had not yet been set.