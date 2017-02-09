BYESVILLE,Ohio–Byesville Village Council considering the reduction of contributions as officials continue to wrestle with the 2017 Budget.

Following a weekend meeting, council members continue to go over each line item with a fine tooth comb.

Finance Chair, Karen Foraker led a discussion as officials are considering reducing the village’s contribution to the Guernsey County CIC by 50%. Not all, however, are in agreement with the proposal. Mayor Jay Jackson and Councilman Randy Wray both voiced their opposition to the reduction. They cited the numerous ways the CIC has helped the village in the past, and pointing out how important economic development is for the village, Mayor Jackson says the CIC is critical in bringing new business to Byesville.

Other contributions noted in the budget were to the Cambridge/Guernsey Co. Airport and the local match of the Victim of Crimes Grant.

Trimming various budget line items, council tentatively, have freed up approximately $14,000 earmarked for the Byesville PD budget.

Officials note that no decisions have yet been made, but must consider all options as they struggle to stretch the budget. BY law, the village must have a budget in place by the end of March.

A member of the engineering group GGC addressed council on the village’s Right of Way project. If approved by council, the village will seek reimbursement from utility companies for upkeep of their right of ways. It was pointed out that the village could get reimbursed for work they are already doing. Officials say the up front cost of $15,000. Operating within PUCO and state rules, the village could see an annual income upwards of $28,000.

Wanting to seek further information and talk with other villages already in the program, council opted to take no action Wednesday night.

During his report to council, Mayor Jay Jackson says that a tourism grant, to help fund the Gus Macker, and a Nature Works grant have been submitted.

Jackson also pointed out that any small business owner should look to Byesville. “We have a number of positives and a lot of things to offer” says Jackson.

Village Administrator Brennan Dudley reports that within the next week, a village wide income survey will take place. Representative will go door-to-door to complete the confidential survey. The information is required for some grants that that the village apply for. Officials stressed that the information is strictly confidential, and nobody within the village will see the information.

Dudley also presented to council a Projects List for 2017. While the list is open to wide variation, projects involving the streets, water treatment, water distribution and waste water categories were named.