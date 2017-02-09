ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio — The St. Clairsville office of the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles is slated to close later this year.

The press release issued on Wednesday states that the BMV location on National Road will close on May 8, due to operating losses and a greater focus on online and mail-in transactions. The Barnesville, Bellaire and Bridgeport BMV offices will remain open.

The release noted that a complete range of services will still be available at the remaining BMV locations in Belmont County, as well as at bmv.ohio.gov.