WASHINGTON — Ohio’s Democratic U.S. senator has slammed proposals by the Trump administration that would cut hundreds of millions of dollars to drug addiction prevention and treatment programs.

Sen. Sherrod Brown told AVC News last week that programs within the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration face nearly $400 million in cuts, while initiatives such as the Substance Abuse Prevention and Treatment Block Grant are not increasing. Brown stated, “The opioid epidemic has touched every Ohio community, and the Administration must start treating this issue as the crisis that it is.”

Brown added that the proposed replacement of the Affordable Care Act only compounds the issue. He and Republican Gov. John Kasich are among critics of proposed cuts to Medicare and Medicaid that would eliminate many opportunities for addiction treatment in Ohio:

Brown’s criticism of federal budget cuts came on the heels of a report by The Columbus Dispatch that Ohio continues to lead the nation in overdose deaths. The survey of Ohio county coroners found 4,149 people died from drug overdoses last year, a 36 percent increase from the previous year.

Brown and his Republican counterpart, Ohio Sen. Rob Portman, have worked with members of both parties to secure federal resources and address the opioid crisis in Ohio communities. Earlier this month, Brown and Portman announced more than $160 million in federal resources to combat the opioid crisis in states like Ohio that have been hardest hit by the epidemic. The President’s budget proposes to cut or flat fund many of these programs.

AVC News’ Daniel Barnett and Alexandra Eldredge contributed to this report.