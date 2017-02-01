WASHINGTON — Ohio’s U.S. senators – one Democrat and one Republican – have fallen along party lines in their reactions to the announcement of President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee.

Trump on Tuesday night announced that he would nominate federal appeals court Judge Neil Gorsuch to the vacancy created by Justice Antonin Scalia’s death last year. The 49-year-old Gorsuch has been both praised and criticized for a strict letter-of-the-law interpretation and for his “Scalia-like” approach to questions of civil and religious liberties.

Republican Sen. Rob Portman responded, “I welcome the nomination of Judge Gorsuch to serve as the next Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States.” Portman praised Gorsuch as “a fair-minded, independent, and universally-respected judge.”

The Cincinnati Republican added, “The job of a Supreme Court justice is to fairly and impartially apply the law, and to protect the rights guaranteed by the Constitution, not to advance public policy goals by legislating from the bench.”

Sherrod Brown, Ohio’s Democratic U.S. senator, stated in a press release that he “thoroughly reviewed” Gorsuch’s record before Trump’s announcement and decided his record was “far outside” the mainstream. Brown writes, “The people of Ohio deserve Supreme Court Justices who will defend the rights of working families over Wall Street and corporate special interests.”

Brown is among a cadre of Senate Democrats who delayed votes on two of Trump’s cabinet picks on Tuesday by staging a boycott of their committee votes.

The Senate unanimously confirmed Gorsuch to his appeals court seat in 2006.