CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — The Cambridge Police Department is investigating a reported home invasion and assault that took place in the Goat Hill area of town on Wednesday.

According to police detectives, a male suspect broke through the front door of a home on Elm Street at around 4 a.m. and assaulted a male resident as he slept. The perpetrator allegedly struck the victim in the face a number of times and demanded his car keys. The victim told his assailant he didn’t have a car and the suspect quickly fled the scene.

Police arrived at the residence to find that the victim had multiple, visible injuries. Officers advised him to seek medical treatment, but the victim refused.

The suspect remains at large. He is described as a male with a medium build, who was wearing a dark-colored hoodie. Detectives area also investigating a report of a stolen car taken one block away from the victim’s home.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect or the incident is asked to contact the Cambridge Police at 740.439.4431.