FLORENCE, Ohio — A tragic accident in Noble County, on Friday as a young boy was killed while riding an ATV near Florence just before 2:30 p.m..

According to Noble County Sheriff’s Office, the victim, who was around the age of ten, was alone on the ATV when he drove off a path and struck a concrete block, causing the vehicle to flip over. The boy was ejected from the vehicle and was hit by the ATV as it overturned. Authorities say the victim was not wearing a safety belt or helmet.

First responders from United Ambulance and the Belle Valley Volunteer Fire Department assisted deputies at the scene. An investigation by the Noble County Sheriff’s Office into the incident is on-going.