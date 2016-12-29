58-year-old entered not guilty pleas in court on Tuesday

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio — A Tuscarawas County man accused of killing an elderly Dover man in October has pleaded not guilty to the seven-count indictment against him.

Fifty-eight-year-old Jeff Colaiacovo of Dover on Tuesday entered not guilty pleas to charges that include aggravated murder, murder and aggravated robbery in connection with the death of 72-year-old Arlie Gooch.

WJER reports that Colaiacovo attempted to persuade the judge to lower his bond amount while explaining why he failed to appear for previous court appearances in other cases. The Tuscarawas County Prosecutor’s Office requested a $1 million bond, which the judge granted.

A $75,000 bond set for an unrelated felony protection order violation was continued, as well.

Colaiacovo remains behind bars in the Tuscarawas County Jail. He will appear for a pre-trial hearing on January 23.