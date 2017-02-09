BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — The Martins Ferry woman charged with the rape of a 12-year-old boy appeared in a Belmont County courtroom on Wednesday.

Nineteen-year-old Morgan Hood waived her right to a preliminary hearing in Northern Division Court. Her case will next be presented to the grand jury of the Belmont County Common Pleas Court for consideration of additional charges. A request by Hood’s attorney to reduce her $250,000 bond was denied, due to the risk of additional offenses.

Hood was charged earlier this month with three counts of rape. The Belmont County Prosecutor’s Office says the incidents in question took place once last summer and twice on or around New Year’s Day.

Martins Ferry Police Chief John McFarland previously stated that Hood has received repeated warnings not to associate with children, particularly in the City Park.

If convicted on all charges, she could face up-to life in prison.