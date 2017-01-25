COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Tuscarawas County woman convicted of committing insurance fraud and theft has been sentenced to two years of community control supervision.

Ohio Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor announced earlier this week that 39-year-old Tiffany Frame of Bolivar must also pay $21,000 in restitution and complete 250 hours of community service, in connection with the crime. An Ohio Department of Insurance investigation found Frame was reimbursed for medical services that she and her family never received.

The Tuscarawas County Prosecutor’s Office says Frame was also convicted on local theft charges. Investigators say Frame increased her salary by over $6,000 while handling payroll for the former First Oilfield Services.

Lt. Gov. Taylor stated that, “Insurance fraud is a crime and it harms everyone by driving up the cost of insurance.” Taylor, who also serves as director of the Ohio Department of Insurance, added, “We are working closely with our law enforcement partners across the state to fight it.”

Ohioans aware of insurance fraud are urged to report it to the department by calling 800.686.1527. Insurance fraud information is available at www.insurance.ohio.gov.