DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio — The body of a kayaker with Noble County ties was recovered from a central Ohio lake on Tuesday, nearly 24 hours after he disappeared into the water.

The ODNR Division of Wildlife reports that the body of 40-year-old Shawn Leasure was recovered from Alum Creek Lake at around 3:20 p.m. on Tuesday. Leasure was reported missing at around 6 p.m. on Monday when he attempted to help a fellow kayaker on the lake and subsequently disappeared underwater. The woman survived and called authorities to the scene after he failed to come back up.

The search for his remains was suspended on Monday night, due to darkness, and had to be put on-hold briefly on Tuesday after a Genoa Township Fire Department boat capsized with five search crew members aboard. They were able to escape the sinking boat unharmed.

An ODNR spokesman says Leasure’s body was discovered by dive teams in about 20 feet of water, in a section of the lake filled with debris from nearby trees.

Leasure was a Noble County native and 1995 graduate of Caldwell High School.