CLEVELAND, Ohio – North East Ohio news outlets are reporting that, police say a body was found on the shore of Lake Erie Saturday..

Conneaut police found the partially decomposed body around 9 a.m., 300 yards west of the Pennsylvania state line, a news release from Conneaut police said.

The body of a yet-unidentified man was found by a man walking along the beach, the news release said.

Conneaut police detectives and the Ashtabula County Coroner’s Office were called to the scene.

The body was taken to the Cuyahoga County morgue to be identified and for an autopsy, according to the news release.

It is unknown if the body is connected to the missing plane carrying six people that vanished over Lake Erie shortly after takeoff on Dec. 29, said a spokeswoman with the Joint Information Center in Cleveland.

Officials point out that, a body is still missing from a nearby boating accident in the fall.