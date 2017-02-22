COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Lawmakers are teaming up with the Ohio prisons agency to announce a bipartisan effort to update the state’s criminal justice laws.

The announcement coming Wednesday is one of a series of efforts over the past few years to change how Ohio punishes offenders as a way of reducing the state’s bulging prison population.

Proposed legislation will be discussed by state Sen. John Eklund, a Republican from Geauga County in northeastern Ohio and Sen. Charleta Tavares, a Columbus Democrat.

The lawmakers will be joined by Gary Mohr, director of the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction, who’s long been a proponent of reducing the number of low-level offenders sent to prison.

Ohio currently houses about 50,200 inmates, or 130 percent over capacity.