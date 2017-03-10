BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — A Belmont County man implicated in a home invasion-turned-violent was indicted on a number of felony counts on Thursday.

Court records show 29-year-old Lucas Crooks pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated robbery and two counts of aggravated burglary.

Crooks and his co-defendant, Kenneth Hall, allegedly forced their way into a Pipe Creek Road home in early November. The pair, whom police say were armed and masked, reportedly assaulted the home’s owner before the man was able to get a gun and shoot at the two intruders.

Reports show Crooks was hit in the neck and Hall was shot twice in the legs during the incident.

If convicted on all charges, Crooks could face up to 56 years in prison. He remains in custody in the Belmont County Jail on $100,000 bond.