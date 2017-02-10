BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — A Belmont County man who reportedly stabbed another man in the early morning hours of New Year’s Day has been arraigned on felony charges.

Thirty-one-year-old Gary Posey of Jacobsburg has been charged with a single count of felonious assault.

The Belmont County Sheriff’s Office previously reported that dispatchers received a 9-1-1 call requesting assistance at a Pipe Creek Road home in Jacobsburg, where a man had reportedly been stabbed. Deputies, Shadyside Police officers and emergency medical personnel arrived at the home to find a male victim with multiple stab wounds. The man was rushed to a nearby hospital and survived after undergoing surgery.

Posey, who allegedly fled the scene, was located and arrested a short time later. Posey remains in custody in the Belmont County Jail.