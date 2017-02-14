BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — A Belmont County man will spend nearly a decade behind bars on charges related to child pornography.

Thirty-five-year-old Shaun Pack was sentenced on Monday to nine-and-a-half years in prison. He was previously convicted of pandering sexually-oriented materials involving a minor and pandering obscenities depicting a minor.

Judge Frank Fregiato told Pack that he was handing down the maximum sentence allowed by law.

Upon his release, Pack will serve five years of probation. He must also register as a Tier II sex offender for the next 25 years.