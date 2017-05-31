BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — A Belmont County man convicted of robbing a Powhatan Point gas station late last year has been sentenced to more than a century behind bars.

Fifty-six-year-old Donald Harrigan previously pleaded guilty to one count of robbery and four counts of kidnapping. Judge John Vavra sentenced Harrigan to 132 years in prison, due to Harrigan’s extensive, violent criminal history.

Harrigan held up the Marathon Gas Station in Powhatan Point in December 2016, stealing more than $1,000 cash from the business.

Harrigan fled the scene on foot, but was found in a nearby dumpster a short time later.