ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio — The Ohio Valley Oil and Gas Association held its premiere event on Thursday night, looking to the progress of a Pennsylvania-based petrochemical plant for lessons on a proposed Belmont County ethane cracker.

The Wheeling Intelligencer reports that Jim Sewell, environmental manager for Shell Chemical Appalachia, shared his experiences with the giant ethane cracker being built in Monaca, Pa. He said that, with the combined natural gas production of Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia, the tri-state region could support as many as four ethane cracker plants.

Sewell said that Shell chose the Pennsylvania site for their plant because of the abundant supply of ethane and because of available transportation infrastructure. Still, Sewell said that numerous improvements have been made to roadways, railroad tracks and docks on the Ohio River. While as many as 400 people work on-site at the Shell plant each day, Sewell estimates that secondary employment related to the project could reach up to 10,000 workers.

Ohio Valley Oil and Gas Association President A.J. Smith told the Intelligencer that the organization invited Sewell to help provide an overview of the project, while allowing for a comparison to the potential PTT Global Chemical ethane cracker plant at Dilles Bottom.

Officials with Thailand-based PTT Global Chemical recently said they would wait until the end of 2017 to make a final decision on the plant along the Ohio River.