BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — Belmont County officials say that a Thailand-based company’s plan to delay its decision on a multibillion dollar ethane cracker plant is not necessarily a bad omen.

The Wheeling Intelligencer reports that County Commissioner Mark Thomas on Wednesday addressed the announcement by PTT Global Chemical that it will wait until late 2017 to finally decide the fate of the petrochemical facility. Said Thomas, “It is not bad news. We want to reassure the people of the Ohio Valley – this is a huge and costly decision for PTT to make.”

Commissioner J.P. Dutton added, “I do not believe that it is a strong indicator on the company’s final investment decision. Multi-billion-dollar investments take time.”

While PTT Global Chemical’s decision was originally expected in March, company officials on Tuesday issued a statement saying they want more time to study the economic and engineering feasibility of the project with contractors and consultants, which “PTT considers…to be critical to the success of the project.”

PTT Global Chemical has already invested $100 million in preliminary site work, while JobsOhio has contributed $14 million to clearing the development site in Dilles Bottom, along the Ohio River.

If built, the project would employ thousands of construction workers and hundreds of full-time workers when the plant becomes operational.