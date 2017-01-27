POWHATAN POINT, Ohio — Belmont County authorities say they are investigating a suspicious drug overdose case – while also dispelling a number of rumors surrounding the fatal incident.

Sheriff Dave Lucas tells media outlets that 22-year-old Mallory Nelms of Powhatan Point was found dead around early Monday morning inside of her home. Sheriff Lucas spoke on Wednesday about how some of the rumors floating around on social media are not true, including reports that the woman was left for dead on the side of the road.

Lucas states that officers are investigating several persons of interest believed to have provided the drugs to Nelms or otherwise played a role in her death. No other information was made immediately available.

Lucas says his detectives are working with the Wheeling Police Department to gather additional information. An investigation is ongoing.