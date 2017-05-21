BELLAIRE, Ohio — The Bellaire Police Department has responded to six drug overdoses within a 5-day period, two of the overdoses were fatal.

Police Chief Mike Kovalyk says the overdoses were due to heroin, but morphine and fentanyl could also be found in some of their systems. A man from Bellaire was among the two fatalities, along with a woman who was staying in the village.

Kovalyk said it was sad incident, the man and woman both left children behind in their passing.

The police are seeking the public’s help in putting an end to the drug epidemic, they ask that citizens keep a look out for and report any suspicious activities.