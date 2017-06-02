BARNESVILLE, Ohio — Barnesville Village Council on Tuesday night held the final reading of and passed an ordinance raising the water and sewer rates in the village at their meeting.

The Martins Ferry Times-Leader reports that Village Solicitor Marlin Harper amended the ordinance, as requested, with a provision that council would be required to review the rates after no more than two years.

Councilman Tony Johnson noted that he had fielded one complaint from a village resident concerning the rate increase. Council voted unanimously to pass the ordinance.

At their meeting on May 1, village officials cited rising chemical costs and the need for several large scale water system infrastructure repairs and upgrades as the reasons for the increase.