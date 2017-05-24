BARNESVILLE, Ohio — Belmont County authorities say a fight over a woman is behind the shooting of two men in one Barnesville neighborhood last week.

Belmont County Prosecutor Dan Fry told media outlets on Tuesday that the case has been delayed as his office waited for the two injured men, reportedly brothers from Cambridge, to recover from their wounds. Fry said that investigators are also trying to determine if the suspected shooter was acting in self-defense at the time of the incident.

According to Fry, one of the Cambridge men confronted a resident of a Franklin Street home on the afternoon of May 16 after learning that the man was romantically involved with his ex-wife. The two reportedly got into a physical fight, and the Cambridge man is said to have left the scene with injuries. After receiving treatment at Barnesville Hospital, the man reportedly asked his brother to join him in returning to the Franklin Street home.

When the Cambridge men returned to the scene, they were reportedly shot by the Franklin Street resident in question. While both men were both critically injured, Fry says they are both expected to make a full recovery.

Fry said that one of the Cambridge men may have been armed with a gun, but also stated that the alleged shooter had a responsibility to avoid an altercation, if at all possible. He said that his office will continue to weigh the evidence to determine what charges, if any, are appropriate.