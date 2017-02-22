ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio — The St. Clairsville Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred shortly after 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

The State Patrol reports 45-year-old James A. Thomas of Barnesville was northbound on State Route 9 in Richland Township when he went left of center and hit a dump truck driven by 55-year-old Keith A. Jackson of Steubenville head-on.

Thomas was transported via medical helicopter to a Pittsburgh hospital. Troopers say that Thomas was not wearing a seat belt, and alcohol and drugs are believed to have been a factor in the crash.

Jackson was wearing his seat belt and was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation by the State Highway Patrol.