COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Senate has passed legislation that would help clear the criminal records of human trafficking victims who are coerced into committing crimes.

State Sen. Troy Balderson of Zanesville says that Senate Bill 4 “is an important move forward in addressing the issue of human trafficking in Ohio.” The legislation is one of a series of bills passed over the last several years focusing on the eradication of human trafficking through law enforcement efforts, increased penalties for perpetrators and greater public awareness.

Balderson told AVC News last week that convictions stemming from coerced behavior, such as prostitution, can negatively impact the victim’s ability to apply for a job or seek permanent housing. A defendant’s information is still accessible as a court record, even when he or she is found not guilty, or the case is dismissed.

If an individual commits certain crimes as a result of his or her victimization, this legislation would allow for expungement of those offenses from the victim’s criminal record. Additionally, the bill would permit victims of compelled prostitution to apply for intervention in lieu of conviction.

Senate Bill 4 now goes to the Ohio House for further consideration.