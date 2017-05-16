NEWARK, Ohio (AP) – A coroner says the central Ohio police chief, slain by a gunman who killed two others in a nursing home last week, died from a shotgun wound as he got out of his car.

The Licking County Coroner said Monday that Kirkersville Police Chief Steven Eric Disario was killed outside the Pine Kirk Care Center in Kirkersville in an alley.

The coroner says 46-year-old nurse Marlina Medrano was killed in the center’s nursing station and died of multiple gunshots from both a handgun and shotgun. Forty-eight-year-old nurse’s aide Cindy Krantz reportedly died in a hallway from a shotgun wound.

The coroner said 43-year-old gunman Thomas Hartless killed himself with a shotgun wound to the head.

The killings happened on Friday morning in Kirkersville, about 25 miles (39 kilometers) east of Columbus.