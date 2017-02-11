ALLEN L. “FRADEY” HENDERSON HOME RAIDED ON NORTH AVENUE

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — Suspects involved in an alleged burglary ring operating in east central Ohio were arrested on the east side of Cambridge this week. The Cambridge Police Department and Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a residence on North Avenue in Cambridge on Friday. The two agencies had been conducting a joint investigation regarding the alleged ring that was operating in both Tuscarawas and Guernsey counties. Detectives interviewed six suspects during the process, leading to the execution of the search warrant on North Avenue. Cambridge Narcotics officers had also been conducting surveillance and gathering information regarding the alleged trafficking of methamphetamine and Fentanyl laced heroin from the same residence.

Deputies with the Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office were looking for the suspects who reportedly broke into a residential home in Port Washington before Christmas. The burglars allegedly took guns, tools, jewelry, clothing and Christmas presents from under the tree. DNA samples and other evidence taken from the Port Washington residence implicated five total suspects, leading the deputies to three suspects in Cambridge.

The Cambridge Police Department had been investigating the same suspects as far back as August, for burglaries in which firearms were reportedly were taken from homes within the city. Those suspects were also targeted by undercover drug officers in the city who were investigating them for trafficking in drugs.

Officers executed the search warrant and reportedly recovered stolen Christmas stockings and gifts, firearms, knives, jewelry, and cellular phones linking them to the Port Washington house. Suspected ICE (methamphetamine) and evidence of drug trafficking were reportedly recovered as well.

Two male suspects were found together in a bedroom closet at the time of entry. One of the males arrested was identified as 32-year-old Allen L. “Fradey” Henderson of Mount Vernon. He was wanted on local charges of trafficking in heroin, possession of criminal tools and possession of heroin. He is also facing a felony investigation for tampering with evidence. Henderson had been arrested during a previous Cambridge Police Department S.W.A.T. raid in December of 2016 on heroin related charges as well. Henderson had bonded out and had remained on the run since his arrest and initial incarceration. A second male, 31-year-old Anthony “Sureal” Jackson, of Zanesville, was also arrested for violation of his probation. Both are being held without bond in the Guernsey County jail

Three other suspects from Cambridge were also incarcerated regarding the alleged burglaries. All three are facing potential felony charges of aggravated burglary. The Cambridge Police Department and the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office are continuing to follow up on leads implicating these suspects regarding open burglary cases locally which have used a similar method of operation. Authorities say that investigation is ongoing and further charges are pending.