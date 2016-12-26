Investigators: evidence show someone was squatting in building, may have caused fire

BYESVILLE, Ohio — Authorities continue to seek information in connection with a suspected arson that scorched a building in downtown Byesville on Friday morning.

Crews from the Byesville Volunteer Fire Department were called to the scene of the blaze near the intersection of Main Street and S. 2nd Street shortly after 5 a.m. Mutual aid was provided by the Cambridge Fire Department.

Reports indicate that no one was injured, but the fire caused considerable damage to the former Ramage Royal Blue building, which is currently owned by the Guernsey County Community Development Corporation.

Ron Gombeda, Executive Director of the CDC, says the building was under a land contract to be developed into a personal fitness facility. According to Gombeda, evidence uncovered by fire investigators shows that vagrants were squatting on the second floor of the building.

The State Fire Marshals Office has named arson as the suspected cause of the fire. Anyone with information that could help identify the person or persons responsible for starting the blaze is asked to contact the State Fire Marshall’s Office at 800.589.2728, the Byesville Police Department at 740.685.2121 or the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office at 740.439.4455.