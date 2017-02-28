CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — A teenaged robbery suspect, sought by the Cambridge Police Department, has turned himself in.

A warrant for aggravated robbery (F1) and robbery (F2) was issued around a week ago for the arrest of 18-year-old Kendrick Davis of Cambridge. Davis turned himself in at the Guernsey County Law Enforcement Center over the weekend.

According to Cambridge Police detectives, officers responded to a call at an address on Steubenville Avenue regarding a robbery attempt earlier this month. Police found the alleged victim, who claimed that Davis and a number of others had “jumped” him in a parking lot. The male victim said he was there to give a friend a ride home, when Davis – who was accompanied by others – opened the door of his parked car, put a shotgun in his face and demanded “everything.” A scuffle ensued and the victim escaped to his apartment near-by, while the suspect fled the scene.

Davis is scheduled to appear in Cambridge Municipal Court on March 6. He is being held in the Guernsey County Jail in lieu of $110,000 bond with no 10 percent allowed.