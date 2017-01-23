CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — A Cambridge man arrested over the weekend faces a number of charges in connection with a pair of breaking and entering incidents in Noble County.

According to reports from the Cambridge Police Department, officers responded to a Bedford Avenue residence at around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday to investigate a tip that a man wanted in Noble County was there. The suspect, 29-year-old Brian Lamb, is suspected in the theft of hunting-related items from two residences in Noble County.

As police approached the home, they noted two men in plain view, as well as a number of items matching the description of those stolen laying on the floor. The officers knocked on the door, and were permitted to enter by a female in the home. Upon seeing police, Lamb allegedly shoved one officer and attempted to flee the residence through a rear door, but was forced to the ground. Reports say Lamb continued to struggle with officers as they took him into custody.

The suspect was initially taken to Southeastern Med in Cambridge for treatment of a minor injury sustained during his arrest. Lamb was then transported to the Guernsey County Jail, where corrections officers reportedly found suspected methamphetamine on the suspect’s person.

Lamb has since been cited on misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest and obstruction of official business. The items reported stolen were returned to authorities in Noble County for their ongoing investigation.