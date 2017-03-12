NEW CONCORD, Ohio–A well known area resident has passed away.

Donald “Don” McKendry passed away Friday, March 10, at the age of 76.

McKendry was well known in the area, primarily as an educator and supporter of events and organizations in the New Concord area.

He graduated from New Concord High in 1958, and (then) Muskingum College in 1962.

After earning a Master’s Degree from Ohio University, McKendry served the area as teacher, coach, Athletic Director then Principal in the East Muskingum School District.

McKendry was a member of the John Glenn High School Athletic and alumni Hall of Fame, and was a member of the Rotary and Lions Clubs, and was a staunch supporter of local athletics.

He also served as Executive Director and Director Emeritus of the John & Annie Glenn Historic Site, and received Muskingum College’s Distinguished Service Award.

The Farus Funeral Home in New Concord in charge of funeral arrangements.

Calling hours are Monday, March 13 from 2-8 pm at the New Concord United Methodist Church.

Burial will be at 11 am Tuesday, March 14, at Pleasant Hill Cemetery.