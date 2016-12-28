COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – A federal appeals court is weighing a challenge by death row inmates of an Ohio law that shields the names of companies that provide lethal injection drugs.

The pending decision by the 6th Circuit Court of Appeals will help determine whether the state will proceed with its first executions in three years beginning in February.

Lawmakers approved the 2015 law in hopes of jump-starting executions in Ohio, which have been on hold since January 2014.

The state argues that disclosing the names of specialty pharmacies that might mix batches of drugs could lead to threats against those businesses.

Attorneys for inmates say they can’t meaningfully challenge the use of the drugs without the information.

Condemned child killer Ronald Phillips is set to die Feb. 15.